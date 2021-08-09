Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that there will be a financial package to support farmers with the introduction of mandatory electronic identification (EID) for cattle from 2022.

In a statement this afternoon (Monday, August 9) the minister said that the time is “opportune to introduce mandatory bovine EID”.

“This decision recognises advancements in the international marketplace and seeks to take advantage of newer technologies to enhance and future-proof the Irish bovine traceability system,” the minister said.

“Such a system can eliminate tag reading errors and bring greater efficiency to animal handling on farms and at other handling points.

“Bovine EID will strengthen Ireland’s traceability credentials in the marketplace, for both animals and products of animal origin.

“The information collated on the Animal Identification and Movement System [AIMS] provides a high degree of assurance to consumers in these markets on the traceability and food safety of bovine animals including beef and dairy products.”

EID implemented in two stages

The minister added that the introduction will “deliver substantial improvements in the bovine identification system for farmers, livestock marts, slaughter plants, export assembly centres and veterinarians”, along with a “safer working environment for all stakeholders with less reliance on manual checking of bovine tag numbers”.

“Herd keepers and livestock marts will save time that is currently involved in making amendment applications associated with misreading of animals and mismatched passports when cattle are moving off the holding,” the minister added.

Bovine EID will be implemented in two stages, as outlined below:

From January 1, 2022, all approved bovine tag suppliers will be required to supply an EID tag with all new tag orders. Each new tag set will include one EID tag and one tissue tag. EID tags will be white in colour. The colour of conventional and tissue tags will remain yellow;

all approved bovine tag suppliers will be required to supply an EID tag with all new tag orders. Each new tag set will include one EID tag and one tissue tag. EID tags will be white in colour. The colour of conventional and tissue tags will remain yellow; From July 1, 2022, it shall be a legal requirement on herd keepers to officially identify all new-born calves with a tag set containing an EID tag.

Minster McConalogue went on to indicate that the department “is currently working on a tag subvention scheme to assist herd keepers in offsetting the additional cost of the EID tag, the details of which will be announced as soon as it is finalised”.

The Minister concluded by urging cattle herd keepers, in the context of the new regime, to use up all existing stocks of non-EID tags prior to July 1, 2022.