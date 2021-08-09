An appeal for information has been made after 36 calves went missing from a field in north Co. Kilkenny in recent days.

The animals are suspected to have been stolen following extensive searches of the region, with An Garda Síochána notified, owner of the animals David Millea told Agriland.

The calves went missing from a field beside the yard of an out-farm located in the Three Castles area of the county, not far from Kilkenny town, on Friday morning (August 6).

The group comprises 19 Friesian heifer calves and 17 Aberdeen Angus calves, both male and female.

A dark green coloured Volkswagen van with a UK registration was seen in the area on Friday morning, with the owner asked to get in touch.

Anyone with information that may be of assistance is asked to get in touch with Kilkenny Garda Station, which can be reached on: 056-7775000 or online here.

Advertisement

This is the latest in a number of incidents in recent months where calves went missing, with suspected thefts reported in counties Sligo and Tipperary. The animals were recovered in both instances.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), so far in 2021 – up to July 20, of this year – 546 cattle had been reported either missing or stolen.

In a statement last week, a spokesperson for the DAFM said:

“A total of 517 cattle were reported missing of which 11 have been recovered to date.

“A total of 29 were cattle reported stolen of which one has been recovered to date.”