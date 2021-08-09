Claas has been taking a long hard look at its range of combines and has revitalised its mid-sized machines, calling them the Trion series.

Although the Tucano range is still listed, they will be being phased out with the arrival of the 20 new Trion machines which cover the same market sector.

Sophisticated threshing in smaller Claas models

The new Trions may be a step down from the flagship Lexion series, yet threshing and cleaning systems from the larger combines now appear in this lower-cost range.

The smallest Trion comes with slightly more power and a 10cm wider drum than bottom of the range Tucano.

At the other end of the scale, the top Trion strays well into Lexion territory with a 1,420mm drum and 435hp on tap. All the new Trions are powered by Cummins engines

In between these two, the range of threshing systems available now includes five or six straw walkers as well as twin or single rotor hybrid types.

The total separation area for Trion 500 models is 6.25m³ rising to 7.48m³ or the larger 600 type. The company claims that this is the largest of any combine of this size on the market.

The larger Trion 730/720 hybrid models come with a single 4.2m long and 570mm diameter rotor.

The 750, which is the largest in the range, has twin 4.2m long and 445mm diameter rotors, each with five grates.

New engines bring greater efficiency

Cummins has been selected to provide the engines for the whole range and will supply either a British built 8.9L or 6.7L six-cylinder Stage V standard unit, depending on model.

All models come with Dynamic Power which reduces power output when not under load. Claas believes that this can cut fuel costs by around 10% overall. The Terra Trac system is available on all new Trion models, except for the 520

Larger grain tanks are also a feature of the new machines and to support the extra weight all models, except for the smallest Trion 520, are available with tracks which provide a maximum road speed of 30kph.

The Montana hillside compensation is also available on all models except the 520. All wheel drive may also be chosen on these machines.