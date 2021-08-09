Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning this afternoon (Monday, August 9) for seven counties.

Counties Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Offaly can expect heavy showers or thunderstorms that may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions today until 10:00p.m.

This morning, the UK Met Office had already issued a thunderstorm warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Thunderstorms may cause flooding and travel disruption in a few places until 9:00p.m tonight.

Mixed weather this week

The weather will be mixed and changeable this week, according to Met Éireann. Showers and spells of rain will occur, but some drier and brighter interludes too.

Tonight, showers will become isolated with good clear spells developing for a time. Cloud amounts will tend to increase towards dawn with some mist patches forming also.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be a largely dry day for many counties, with just a few light showers, mainly in the west of the country.

It will be a rather cloudy day overall, with the best of the sunny breaks occurring in morning hours or early afternoon.

Tuesday night will be dry for many with clear spells. There will be some patchy rain and drizzle that will affect western and southern coastal counties, however.

Cloud will thicken overnight, with more persistent rain arriving in Atlantic coastal counties by dawn.

On Wednesday, outbreaks of – occasionally heavy – rain will push eastwards over the country during the morning and early afternoon.

Brighter, clearer and sunnier conditions with just isolated showers will develop in Atlantic counties by late morning, however, before gradually extending elsewhere through the rest of the day.

It will be largely dry with long clear spells for most on Wednesday night. Cloud and patchy drizzle will develop along Atlantic coasts overnight.