Weather conditions for the coming days will be a mixed bag, with a combination of sunshine and showers on the cards for the coming week, according to Met Éireann.

The national meteorological office notes that the weather will be “mixed and changeable this week”, adding that showers and spells or rain will occur, but there will be some drier and brighter interludes too. Temperatures similar to last week are also expected.

Looking firstly to today (Monday, August 9), it will be mostly cloudy and misty in places at first with showery outbreaks of rain and drizzle, giving way to bright or sunny intervals and showers this afternoon.

The showers will be heavy at times with some thundery downpours, bringing a risk of localised flooding.

Drier conditions will extend into western areas later this afternoon, but showers will continue across parts of the midlands and east into this evening. Highest temperatures of 17° to 19° are expected.

Showers will become isolated tonight with good clear spells developing for a time.

Cloud amounts will tend to increase towards dawn with some mist patches forming also and lows of 9° to 12°.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be largely dry day for many, with just a few light showers about, mainly in the west, Met Éireann says.

It will be a rather cloudy day overall, with the best of the sunny breaks occurring in the morning or early afternoon. Highs of 17° to 20° are forecast in light southwest or variable breezes.

Tomorrow night will be dry for many with clear spells. Some patchy rain and drizzle will affect western and southern coastal counties, however, the forecaster notes.

Cloud will thicken overnight, with more persistent rain arriving in Atlantic coastal counties by dawn.

A mild night is in store, with lows of 13° to 15° with light to moderate south to southeast breezes, freshening on coasts overnight.

Outlook

On Wednesday, outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain will push eastwards over the country during the morning and early afternoon, the national meteorological office says.

Brighter, clearer and sunnier conditions with just isolated showers will develop in Atlantic counties by late morning, however, before gradually extending elsewhere through the rest of the day.

It will be breezy at first with moderate to fresh and gusty south-easterly winds, but winds will veer to a lighter southwest as the rain clears through, with highs of 17° to 20°.

It will be largely dry with long clear spells for most on Wednesday night. Cloud and patchy drizzle will develop along Atlantic coasts overnight.

Winds be mainly light to moderate southerly, but they’ll increase fresh to strong and gusty along western and southwestern coasts by dawn. Lows of 9° to 13° are also on the cards.

Current indications suggest Thursday will be a rather breezy or blustery day with sunny spells and showers.

The focus of the heaviest showers looks likely to be in the west and northwest. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds will be strong to near gale on coasts, while top temperatures will range from 17° to 19°.

Farming and field conditions

On drying conditions, Met Éireann notes that there will be brief windows of dry weather on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but these will be followed by rain or showers, while Thursday will be blustery also.

Spraying opportunities will also be quite limited over the next seven days in unsettled conditions. The best opportunity for spraying will be on Tuesday, followed by Saturday; however there may be brief periods locally where spraying opportunities arise during the week also, especially in the east.

Regarding field conditions, due to recent heavy showers, many soils in north Connacht and the north midlands are currently saturated or waterlogged leading to deteriorating trafficability.

Elsewhere, soil moisture deficits range between 10 and 40mm with the driest conditions in south Leinster and south Munster.

Conditions may possibly deteriorate further early in the period before recovering slightly for later this week through the end of the period with waterlogged in particular recovering.