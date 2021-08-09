Strict new measures are proposed for soiled water – including a closed window and separation rules – under the draft of Ireland’s next Nitrates Action Plan (NAP).

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) published “Ireland’s Draft Nitrates Action Programme – Second Stage Consultation” today (Monday, August 9) which includes both proposed Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) and non-GAP measures as set out by DAFM.

Slurry storage and management is a key element in the department’s proposals – with DAFM stating that there is a “slurry storage deficit on approximately 40% of dairy farms”.

Soiled water

Meanwhile, soiled water is noted as a key contributor to slurry storage capacity problems.

According to the DAFM document, the following measures to solve this are proposed:

Soiled water must be collected and kept separate to slurry on all holdings;

From January 1, 2022 – To reduce the impact of nutrient losses in the riskiest period, the spreading of soiled water will be prohibited between November 15, and January 15;

All holdings producing soiled water must have a minimum of four weeks’ storage in place by December 31, 2024.

Chemical fertiliser

Chemical fertiliser has also gone under the microscope – with a proposal put forward to extend the period when the application of chemical fertilisers to land is prohibited.

Under the proposal, counties in Zone A – those in the south and south east – will be prohibited from spreading chemical fertiliser in the period between September 15 and January 31.

Those in Zone B – east, upper midlands and west counties – will be prohibited from September 15 to February 3.

Finally, Zone C – counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim and Monaghan – will be prohibited from September 15 to February 19.

