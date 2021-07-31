A strong trade for sheep across the board was seen at Tullow Mart on Tuesday (July 27) and after the sale, the mart’s manager Eric Driver spoke to Agriland to give a rundown on the trade.

Eric said: “We had a very large sale at Tullow Mart on Tuesday , with over 2,800 sheep on offer.

“The trade, I would call, would have been €2-3/head stronger across the board, especially in the case of heavier-type lambs.

“Lambs north of 46kg sold from €128/head up to €136/head, with a couple of lots surpassing the €140/head, with one pen of Suffolk-cross lambs in particular weighing 49kg, making €141/head.

“Forward stores, 40-43kg, sold from €118/head up to €128/head – with a very lively trade seen for them.

“Plenty of farmer custom starting to stir around the ring for those lighter type lambs, with 37-38kg lambs selling from €104/head up to €114/head – with a marked demand for ewe lambs.

“30-34kg lambs traded from €88/head up to €103/head, with again quality dictating the prices paid out.”

‘Lively cast ewe trade seen at Tullow’

Eric said a lively cast ewe trade was seen at Tullow on Tuesday, with prices topping €212/head for heavy culls.

He added: “Heavy ewes sold up to €212, with the majority of those ewes from 110-115kg selling from €180-195/head.

“While younger fit store cast ewes made from €40-50 with the kilo, with aged and broken-mouth ewes selling back to €20 with the kilo.”

‘Brisk trade for hoggets’

A brisk trade was seen for hoggets Eric said with prices topping €255/head.

He explained: “In the brood ring, a very brisk trade was seen for hoggets. Lighter-type hoggets sold from €185/head up to €210/head – with stronger-type hoggets making up to €255/head.

“While genuine three and four-year-old ewes traded from €150/head up to €180/head, with two-year-olds breaking the €200/head mark.”

Hampshire Down sale

A sale of Hampshire Down sheep also took place at Tullow on Tuesday and wa met with strong demand, according to Eric.

He added: “It was a very active sale, with farmer ram lambs making from €450/head up to €650/head, while rams being sought by breeders making up to €1,000/head.

“There was also a noticeable demand for ewe lambs – which would suggest demand for this particular breed is on the increase.”