This year’s grass growing season has been challenging to say the least, with growth rates slow for the majority of the season.

So far we have seen wet conditions at the beginning of the season, quickly turn into a drought.

We have then seen the drought conditions break on a number of occasions, only for it to return.

This meant for a large part of what should be the best grass growing months on farms, buffer feeding had to be introduced.

Over the recent weeks, we have seen a return to slightly more normal weather conditions, with the arrival of rain and temperatures returning to more normal levels.

The weather for the week ahead will be mixed with showers and spells of rain, but there will be some drier and brighter interludes.

Growth rates

Even with the weather breaking, grass growth remains slow, with growth rates being in the high 40s to mid-50s.

According to PastureBase Ireland, for the coming week growth rates are expected to reach 48kg dry matter [DM]/ha in Leinster, 52kg DM/ha in Munster, 56kg DM/ha in Connacht and 52kg DM/ha in Ulster.

These rates mean that some farms will remain tight for grass for another while yet.

Measuring

To ensure that you are maximising grass in the cow’s diet, you need to continue to complete grass walks every five to seven days on your farm.

Grass measuring is the only way to get an accurate picture of what is happening on your farm. Grass is the cheapest feed available to Irish farmers.

Autumn-grazing

It is also important that you begin building covers for autumn-grazing, if have not already done so.

There are several ways that building covers can be done, they include:

Reintroducing silage ground to the milking platform; Removing youngstock from the milking platform.

These options will allow you to extend the rotation length, with the aim to have a rotation length of between 28-30 days, by September 1.