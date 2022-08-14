What began as a “mad notion” in 2009 to drive vintage tractors from Co. Meath around the Ring of Kerry has resulted in over €200,000 being raised for charity.

The man who came up with the idea, James Carolan from Nobber, is busy making final preparations with a team of volunteers for the 12th charity vintage tractor and car run next week.

Carolan, who owns a coach hire company, explained to Agriland that the event was inspired during a visit to Kerry where he saw a Honda 50 run taking place.

Members of the Eastern Vintage Club will begin their journey to the Kingdom on Wednesday (August 17) on ten vintage tractors, the oldest of which dates back to 1964.

Among the fleet will be Massey Fergusons 390, 135,165 and 35, along with a Fordson Major, David Browne and John Deere 2020.

Following overnight stops in Birr, Co. Offaly and Newcastle West, Co. Limerick, the tractors will be joined by a selection of vintage cars from Co. Meath, including a Morris Minor from the 1950s, a Ford Cortina and Hillman Minx before they arrive into Killarney.

The convoy will be joined by members of Killarney Valley Vintage Club as it does a lap of the town before overnighting in the Gleneagle Hotel.

On Saturday morning (August 20), the group will leave the carpark of SuperValu in Kilorglin to complete the Ring of Kerry, taking in the famous Gap of Dunloe, before finishing at Kate Kearney’s Cottage.

Since the first tractor run in 2010, the vintage club has raised over €220,000 for various national and local charities including the Marie Keating Foundation, Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Down Syndrome Ireland and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

This year, the Eastern Vintage Club will be raising funds for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association; the charity has a close connection to the club.

James Carolan, who has been involved in vintage tractors for the past 15 years, said the annual event has led to strong bonds forming.

“It’s unbelievable the friends you make around the country,” he said.

He thanked everyone who has contributed to the charity runs to date and is hopeful that the 2022 event will be as successful as previous years.