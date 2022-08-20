By Gordon Deegan

15 appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála by parties seeking to block plans for a solar farm across 277ac in Co. Kildare.

The development by Strategic Power Projects Limited for a site 2.5km south of Naas, in the rural townlands of Swordlestown north and south, is being opposed by the owners of stud farms in the county.

The applicant originally sought planning permission for a solar farm across 319ac, comprising 230,688 photovoltaic (PV) panels.

This has been reduced to an area of 277ac involving the erection of 197,010 PV panels after revised plans were lodged in response to a request by Kildare County Council for further information.

In granting planning permission, the council found that the development of a solar farm in the rural area is acceptable in principle.

The council granted permission after concluding that the proposal would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity.

In a submission by representative body for thoroughbred breeders, the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association chief executive officer (CEO), Shane O’Dwyer told the council that the operation of the solar farm “is not compatible with the business of stud farming and our members are very concerned that this will have a negative impact on their livelihood”.

He contended that “the industrial scale development would entirely dominate the landscape resulting with the loss of prime agricultural land and employment connected to it”.

O’Dwyer argued that the bloodstock industry’s valued image “throughout the world would be damaged by the prominence of an industrial solar facility in the heart of the thoroughbred county”.

The CEO pointed out that a report by Deloitte in 2019 found that the horse-breeding industry provides 4,700 jobs in Kildare and €420 million in annual expenditure.

He stated that the area adjoining the proposed development site contains five stud farms totalling 533ac and 20 stud farms within 5km.

One of the 15 appellants in the case is Friends of Swordlestown Little Stud.

One of those to appeal the council decision is the Punchestown Area Community Group.

The group told the council that the proposed development in the heart of the equine industry in Co. Kildare would pose a significant land use conflict with the established equine industry and would adversely impact future investment in the industry.

A decision is due to be made by An Bord Pleanála in December.