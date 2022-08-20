Cootehill Livestock Mart in Co. Cavan hosted a sale of organic heifers and bullocks on Wednesday (August 17) after its weekly general cattle sale.

Cootehill Mart manager Geoffrey Drury said the mart will be hosting an organic cattle sale once a month going forward.

“There’s a lot of interest in it from farmers in the locality and that’s why we’re running it,” he said.

The organic sale featured a generous offering of what could only be described as top-quality beef cattle.

Both organic and conventional beef farmers and finishers bought cattle at the sale, with customers coming from as far away as Munster. This 500kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €1,300 or €2.60/kg This 570kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,660 or €2.89/kg This 615kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €1,700 or €2.76/kg Sample prices from the organic bullock sale

Drury explained: “A lot of the organic cattle are being bought by organic beef finishers in the midlands, but some are being bought by local conventional beef farmers.” This 360kg Limousin-cross weanling sold for €1,150 or €3.19/kg This 375kg Limousin cross bullock sold for €1,190 or €3.17/kg This 355kg Limousin-cross weanling sold for €1,130 or 3.18/kg Lighter organic bullock prices

“There was serious quality cattle in the sale; they were all super-bred Charolais cattle, as good as you could ask for,” Drury continued.

“Some farmers say they’re better cattle to thrive than the store animal that’s getting too well pushed on meal. The organic cattle are done mainly on grass and when they get feeding, they do a great thrive.” This 385kg Charolais heifer sold for €950 or €2.47/kg This 455kg Angus-cross heifer sold for €1,250 or €2.75/kg This 430kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,040 or €2.42/kg This 465kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,370 or €2.94/kg Sample organic heifer prices

Drury believes the sector will grow, saying “there’s great subsidies and anyone that’s finishing organic cattle is getting a good price bonus”.

“There seems to be a lot of farmers in this area showing a big interest in switching to organics as the payments are very tempting,” he said.

Despite this, the prices/kg in both the conventional and organic sales were similar.

Advertisement

“There was nothing in the difference of price in both sales, although the outlook in the future is that more farmers will be interested in buying these cattle,” said Drury.

General sale

Commenting on the general cattle sale, which took place before the organic cattle sale, Drury said: “It looks like the weanling is going to be a great trade trade this year; I think the younger animal is the one farmers will be looking to buy.

“A lot of the smaller beef finishers have quit finishing cattle and are buying weanlings and selling stores now instead.”

Drury explained that beef finishers were buying most of the forward cattle, while exporters were active for certain types of lighter cattle, and farmers were active for the stores. This 530kg Angus-cross heifer sold for €1,360 or €2.56/kg This 385kg Hereford-cross heifer sold for €890 or €2.31 This 290kg Limousin-cross hefer sold for €760 or €2.62/kg Sample heifer prices

“There were some lovely Angus heifers in [the sale]. Angus cattle are in demand at the moment. It’s all down to bonuses and the processors are pushing for Angus cattle,” Drury added.

Weanlings are starting to appear at the Cootehill cattle sale.

“There was a pen of Charolais weanlings and a few nice Limousin weanlings also. One at 265kg and sold for €950, which would be very good money to be getting,” said the mart manager. These two Charolais bullocks weighing 335kg sold for €1,010 or €3.01/kg This 40-month-old Angus bullock weighing 770kg sold for €2,000 or €2.60/kg This 755kg overage Angus-cross bullock sold for €2,080 or €2.75/kg This 435kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,030 or €2.37/kg This 580kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,490 or €2.57/kg This 485kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,370 or €2.82/kg

“Overall, the sale went well, with a very high clearance rate,” said Drury.

“Cattle are a good trade everything from the well-bred weanlings to overage bullocks sold well at the sale. Online customers are a great help. We are attracting buyers from all parts of the country.”

Cootehill Mart’s weanling sale, from September 2, will no longer take place on Fridays. Friday evening sales will be for weanling bulls, heifers, sucklers and drop calves and Wednesday will see the sale of commercial heifers, bullocks and dry cows.

Every four weeks, Cootehill Mart will host an organic cattle sale and the weekly sheep sale takes place every Tuesday at 6:30p.m.