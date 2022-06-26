Jordan Auctioneers and Leinster Marts have come together to bring to auction over 220ac of what they describe as “top quality” lands in several lots in south Kildare.

“There are six lots in total and the land is mostly excellent quality, ideal for any number of farming enterprises,” said Paddy Jordan of Jordan Auctioneers.

“The largest is a 91ac parcel at Inchaquire, Ballitore. This lot is all in the one block with good road frontage, and presently in both grass and tillage.

“The second block extends to circa 74ac just outside Athy in the townslands of Grangemellon and Ardree, and this is being offered for sale in three lots of varying size,” he said.

Advertisement

Highly attractive, the agent said, is a 43ac block with yard, all in grass but ideal for any farming enterprise on the best land. There is also a 12.5ac lot and a 18ac lot.

“The other lands at Ardree are close to those at Grangemellon and extend to 42ac of top-quality tillage land with extensive frontage onto the Carlow road, and also a 13ac parcel known as ‘the island’ between the Grand Canal and River Barrow,” said Paddy.

The lands are for public auction on Thursday, July 21, in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge at 3:00p.m and the lots are as follows: