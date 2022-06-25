The Promise of Protein sale took place at Carnaross Mart on Wednesday (June 22) with a total of 42 lots on offer.

The sale, conducted by Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions, saw lots on offer from the Leagh, Lynbrook and Cedarmore herds at the Royal County mart.

Included in the sale were a number of new cow families, with some coming on offer in Ireland for the first time.

Cedarmore Doorman Bazooka ET

The top price of the Promise of Protein sale went to Lot 8, Cedarmore Doorman Bazooka ET. Due to her age this calf was not present at the sale.

This calf, born on May 25, is the first Bazooka heifer to sell in Ireland and achieved 10,100gns on the day.

She is a direct Doorman daughter of Hendercroft Fever Bazooka EX96(EX96-MS). Her grandam is Hendercroft Lheros Gumball EX96(EX96-MS).

Cedarmore Doorman Bazooka ET’s dam and grandam are the only dam and daughter to have scored EX96 in Canada.

Cedarmore Doorman Bazooka ET is a full sister to max score two-year-old Hendercroft Doorman Bazinga VG87 and maternal sister to first choice chief heifer calf that sold for 8,500gns at the Summer Sizzler in 2021.

Apple-Crisp

Second-highest price went to Lot 24, the first choice of three female pregnancies due in January 2023, selling for 7,200gns.

Lot 24’s sire is Siemers Rengd Parfect E and dam is Barryholme Apple-Crisp Flo.

Barryholme Apple-Crisp Flo’s grandam is Berryholme Shottle Flo ET (EX94-5YR), who was Grand Champion National Holstein Show and All-Britain Junior cow in 2010.

Leagh Chief Magpie ET

Third-highest price on the day went to Lot 6, Leagh Chief Magpie ET; she sold for 7,100gns.

Sired by Stantons Chief ET, her dam is Knonaudale Mudpile ET EX-CAN (EX95-MS).

Her grandam is Knonaudale Muddy ET EX94-3E – she won Champion Stormont county show Ontario 2017 and 2018. She was also fourth in five-year-old Ontario Summer Show 2017 and Reserve All Ontario Mature cow 2018.

Knonaudale Muddy ET is a full sister to Knonadale Mudpie (EX94-2E-USA), she was Reserve All American and Honourable mention All-Canadian Junion 3YR in 2015.

Sold for 7,100gns

Bawnmore Doorman Ghost

Fourth-highest price went to Lot 14, Bawnmore Doorman Ghost. This October 2020-born heifer by artificial insemination on Janurary 1, to De-Su Syracuse 13095 ET, sold for 6,500gns.

Sired by Val-Bisson Doorman ET, her dam is Cottonabbots Control Ghost 696 ET (EX91-3YR).

She goes back to Ridgefield Storm Ghost 2 ET (EX93-2YR) – she was All-Britain Junior Cow 2003, bred five EX and six VG daughters.

Lot 14 Bawnmore Doorman Ghost

Sold for 6,500gns

Altitude Sassy Red

Next was another first-choice lot, a three-month-old heifer calf from Leagh Altitude Sassy Red ET, selling for 5,900gns.

Leagh Altitude Sassy Red ET is a full sister to MS Altitude Sunday Red (VG86-2YR), who sold for €10,500 at the German Masters Sale 2020 and is maternal sister to Hanhof Diamond Shine ET (EX91), who won Junior All-American Senior 2YR in 2019.

Leagh Altitude Sassy Red ET goes back to Blondin Redman Seisme Red ET (EX92), the winner of the Grand Champion R&W World Dairy Expo 2010, Grand Champion R&W Royal Winter Fair 2010 and 2011 and All-Canadian R &W Mature Cow 2010 and 2011.

Leagh Kynder Bruno ET

The sixth-highest price went to Lot 9, Leagh Kynder Bruno ET, selling for 5,300gns.

Sired by Statons Chief ET, her dam is Leagh MS Doorman Katrysha ET (VG-2YR).

Leagh MS Doorman Katrysha ET was purchased for €10,800 at Sunshine sale in 2020 and is believed to be the only milking daughter of Katrysha in Europe.

Leagh Kynder Bruno ET’s grandam is Lovhill Goldwyn Katrysha (EX96-2YR).

She won first, five-year-old and Reserve Champion World Dairy Expo and Royal Winter Fair 2014.

As well as All-Canadian and All-American five-year-old in 2014, Grand and Supreme Champion World Dairy Expo 2015 and All American Aged Cow and Reserve All-Canadian Mature Cow 2015.

Sold for 5,300gns

Promise of Protein

Some more lots from Wednesday’s sale include the following.

Cedarmore Handsome Melody, a March 2022-born calf sired by Siemers DOC Handsome ET – sold for 4,200gns.

Sold for 4,200gns

Leagh Chief Kiss ET also sold for 4,200gns. Her dam is Leagh Doorman Katrysha ET and she is sired by Stantons Chief ET.

Sold for 4,200gns

Leagh What A Dream-P sold for 4,200gns. Her dam is Lynbrook Predestine Dream ET (EX94-3YR) and she is sired by S-S-I Modern Miller-P.

Sold for 4,200gns

Leagh Chief Lollipop ET sold for 4,200gns. Her dam is Beechrow Diamondback Lavish (EX91) and her sire is Stantons Chief ET.

Sold for 4,200gns

Leagh Sidekick Alakaboom ET sold for 3,900gns. Already Junior Champion Kingdom County Fair 2022, she is a Walnutlawn Sidekick ET-sired heifer.

Her dam is Leagh Unix Arangatang ET; she is a full-sister to Leagh DR Unix Arangatangn ET (VG 2YR), who sold for 5,100gns at Leagh and Lynbrook sale in 2020.

Sold for 3,900gns