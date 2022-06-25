Two farmers will undertake a gruelling 600km ultra cycle from Mizen to Malin, scaling 4,000m of elevation within 24 hours between today and tomorrow – June 25 and 26 – to raise funds for the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association.

Dairy farmer David Russell (26) from Corbally farm, Thurles and father of three sons Pat Heffernan from Moyglass, Fethard, who has moved from dairy farming to tillage share farming, will demonstrate their pedal power for a good cause.

Pat only took up cycling five years ago but had enjoyed running from an early age. In 1980 he finished 26th in the first Dublin Marathon as a 17-year-old in a time of 2.26.

He won the national marathon championship in 1987 and represented Ireland on numerous occasions. He came third in the national half marathon at the age of 37 and he also was first over 40 in the national half marathon in 2003.

A good cause

The Mizen to Malin ultra cycle, supported by Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club (UDCC), was launched at Liberty Square in Thurles recently. The organisers hope the event will raise over €7,000 for the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association.

An online fundraising platform has been set up for donations through Just Giving.

Attending the launch were the challenge’s seven cyclists, one of whom has chronic kidney disease, as well as their crew who will be travelling the route in two vans and many more supporters. Challenge cyclist Francis Hogan (centre) with John Cleary (left) who is currently receiving dialysis treatment and Liam Cleary (right) who recently underwent a kidney transplant

Representing the Irish Kidney Association at the launch was Tipperary branch secretary, Orla Hogan Ryan from Nenagh, who has undergone four kidney transplants including two from deceased donors.

No stranger to sport, Orla has won many medals at European and World Transplant Sports events. Some other kidney transplant recipients also showed up at Liberty Square.

Among the participants in the challenge will be father and son David and Jamie Donovan from Thurles; well known building contractor Seamus Duggan from Templemore; and James Tobin, an actuary, who lives in Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, on the Tipperary border.

Also taking part will be 45-year-old kidney patient Francis Hogan from Templemore. The self-employed father of five was diagnosed with a hereditary kidney condition, PKD, when he was in his early 20s.

Through careful medical intervention, medication and healthy lifestyle choices, including dietary and fitness, he has slowed down the progression of his disease and he now has 25% kidney function. Pictured at the launch of the Mizen2Malin ultra 24 hour cycle were the challenge participants from UDCC Cycling Club (left to right) James Tobin, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny; Pat Heffernan, from Moyglass, Fethard; David Donovan, Thurles; Seamus Duggan, from Templemore; Francis Hogan, from Templemore; David Russell from Thurles; and Jamie Donovan, Thurles.

Francis is a strong advocate of fitness in aiding a person’s physical and emotional well-being. In 2001 Francis’ father Gus, who had the same hereditary kidney condition, died in hospital at the age of 49 with heart failure, just a day after undergoing a kidney transplant.

Mizen to Malin

Speaking at the launch about the Mizen to Malin ultra cycle, Francis said: “The seven of us have been training hard for this challenge and while we are used to long distance endurance cycles, we have never done anything to this scale before.

“However, we have ramped up our training over the past couple of months and we feel we are both physically and mentally able for the journey and are looking forward to it. We are delighted that we can support an important charity cause in the process.

“Our cycling club, Upperchurch Drombane, is located in a small rural area in mid-Tipperary and yet at least two other members of the club and their families have benefited from the support of the Irish Kidney Association.

“That’s why we are channeling the fundraising into the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association and we hope that we can help raise awareness about organ donation also.”

Francis expressed thanks to everyone involved in the event including UDCC, the organisers, supporters and sponsors and also the support team which will be travelling in a minibus as well as two vans, one in front and one behind, including a mechanics crew and the other crew.

“The support team will be posting regular updates on our progress on the Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Facebook page,” he added.

Francis said they will set out on their 600km cycle from Mizen Head in Ireland’s most southerly point in Cork at 3:00p.m today (Saturday, June 25).

“Probably much the worse for wear but with a huge sense of accomplishment, we plan to arrive at Malin Head, the most northerly point of Ireland, tomorrow afternoon (June 26),” he said.

Orla Hogan, secretary of the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association, said they are hugely grateful to UDCC and greatly admire the seven men for undertaking the challenge to support the work of the Irish Kidney Association and in the process raise organ donor awareness.

“The fact that there are seven brave men involved in the challenge is an accidentally symbolic coincidence in that one organ donor can save seven lives,” she said. The seven cyclists from UDCC taking part in the Mizen2Malin ultra cycle challenge in aid of the Irish kidney Association with family members and supporters at the launch, and Orla Hogan, Tipperary branch IKA.

Orla’s four kidney transplants came as a result of her hereditary kidney condition, Bidel Vardot Syndrome. She underwent two living donor kidney transplants, one from her mother Nora in 1991. Following two deceased donor kidney transplants which each lasted four years, her most recent successful and longest surviving transplant, took place in 2008 with a kidney donated by her younger brother, Cathal Hogan.

Orla comes from a well-known sporting family in Tipperary. Her father Séamus Hogan played hurling for Tipperary when they won the All-Ireland final in 1971.

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to share their wishes and keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying an organ donor card, permitting code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence or having the digital organ donor card app on their smartphone.