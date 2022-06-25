Heavy lambs were back by up to €10/head at Ballinasloe Mart on Thursday (June 23), according to the mart’s auctioneer, Padraig Naughton.

Padraig said the full brunt in prices easing in factories was seen in the sale with the heavy lambs suffering most; store lambs however, witnessed a good trade he said.

Giving Agriland a run down on the sale, Padraig said: “We had between 35 and 40 pens of lambs on Thursday, which would be a bit less usually for the time of year. Heavy lambs were back anywhere from €5-10/head on last week.

“Last week, heavy lambs were making €170/head and even more for top-quality lambs, which made up to €174/head.

“This week, prices were back to €160/head, with prices generally making to €165/head, with the top price coming for a pen of 48kg that sold for €167/head.

“The run of the mill for 46-50kg lambs was anywhere from €155/head up to €165/head, with 40-45kg lambs trading from €135-140/head up to €150/head.

“On flip side, we saw a good overall trade for store lambs, with some excellent prices achieved.

Advertisement

“We wouldn’t usually see stores this early or that many at this stage, but with the price of meal and with stores making a good price, some farmers see it as a better option, possibly, rather than feeding on with the price of meal.”

One standout price according to Padraig, was for a pen of 36kg Texel-cross lambs that made €120/head “They were a real nice tight sort pen of lambs,” he said.

“Slightly lesser-quality stores of similar weight for example would have ben making a €10/head less,” Padraig continued.

“The cull ewe trade, for heavy ewes was well-maintained on last week. We didn’t have as many really heavy ewes, but what was there was a good trade.

“The top price there was for a pen of 92kg ewes that sold for €180/head. On the other hand, lighter store-type ewes were an easier trade – you could say were back €10/head.

“Lastly, we saw an excellent trade for ewes with lambs at-foot. A first-crop ewe with a strong lamb at foot made €260 and a first and third-crop ewe with two strong single lambs at-foot made €290/unit.

“A third-crop ewe with two good strong lambs at-foot sold for €350.”