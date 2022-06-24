The European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness, launched the 79th Virginia Agricultural Show at an event in Virginia, Co. Cavan, this evening, Friday, June 24.

The launch took place at the Riverfront Hotel in Virginia and was well attended by locals, sponsors and representatives from the Irish Shows Association.

Speaking at the launch event, the show chairperson Owen Brodie welcomed the Commissioner to the event and highlighted the importance of the show to the local community.

Virginia Show committee member and local farmer Thomas Fitzsimons welcomed the Commissioner to the stage and in her address, the Commissioner outlined the importance of agricultural shows and commended the effort of the volunteers who make shows like this happen.

The show will take place on Wednesday, August 24, and is the first time the show has taken place since August 2019 as it, like many other shows, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This years show will feature over 470 classes as well as food markets, children’s amusements, trade stands, demonstrations and many other attractions.

Some of the main beef classes will include:

The 31st Liffey Meats €2,000 Champion Beef Bullock;

Carnaross Mart €5,000 Champion Male/Female weanling Champions of the Show;

Clerkins Virginia Veterinary Practice Charolais classes;

North Eastern Charolais Club Championships;

North Eastern Club Simmental Championship;

The Lisgrey House Restaurant Commercial Champion;

Univet Ireland Ltd and Virginia Show Commercial Heifer Championship

Novice and Young Stockperson (beef, sheep and dairy).

Some of the main dairy classes will include:

The 37th Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow in association with Glanbia Ingredients Ireland Limited;

Glanbia Virginia, as well as being associated with the Diageo Baileys Cow, are sponsoring the €700 Friesian In-calf-Heifer;

The Lakeland Dairies Champion of the Show;

The A.W. Ennis Interbreed Champion of the Show;

There are also many other dairy and beef classes for all cattle. These include Holstein Friesians, crossbreds, commercials, continentals as well as Shorthorns, Herefords, Aberdeen Angus, Charolais, Limousin, Simmental and Belgian Blues.

There will also be strong competition for sheep classes including the Paddy Keoghan Perpetual Memorial Cup for pedigrees and the Hugh Faulkner Cup for crossbreds as well as classes for Suffolks, Texels, Charolais, and Vendeen.

Horses and Ponies

Among the classes are brood mare, light and coloured horses, ridden hunter and cob, heavy horses, as well as classes for palomino horses, donkeys and ponies,

There are also classes for goats, poultry as well as farm and garden produce.