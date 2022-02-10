The Virginia Show Society has confirmed that the Virginia Show is set to return and will take place for the 79th time later this year.

The 2022 show will take place on August 24 at the Virginia Show Centre Showgrounds in Virginia, Co. Cavan.

This is the first time the event has taken place since August 2019. Like many other agricultural shows, it had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show contains a wide range of show classes, including the notable Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow competition, which will take place for the 37th time at the Co. Cavan show.

Virginia Show

The Virginia Show host the Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow competition, which sees top breeders from across the island of Ireland compete for the title.

The competition is regarded as one of the most prestigious in Irish dairying, drawing top stock from around the country.

In 2019 the title was won by ‘Baldonnel Flashmatic Draw’ – owned by Cyril and John Dowling.

Tullamore Show

The news comes a week after it was announced that the Tullamore Show is set to return in 2022, following two consecutive years of cancelled shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is planned for the show to return on Sunday, August 14, at the Butterfield Estate in Blueball, outside the Co. Offaly town.

Ploughing Championships

2022 will also see the return of crowds to the National Ploughing Championships.

The ongoing pandemic saw the event in 2021 held behind closed doors, with only competitors allowed to attend the event.

The event and competition is scheduled to take place in the familiar venue of Ratheniska, Co. Laois from September 20 to 22.