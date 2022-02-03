The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is set to return this year, following two consecutive years of cancelled shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is planned for the show to return on Sunday, August 14, at the Butterfield Estate in Blueball, outside the Co. Offaly town.

Speaking at the recent Tullamore Show AGM, Chairperson Joseph Molloy stated that organisers were “very optimistic” the show would return in 2022.

However, given the recent changes in Covid-19 public health regulations, plans are “fully underway” to ensure that the show goes ahead as near to normal as possible this August.

“It has been a tough two years for us, and the uncertainty has brought its challenges.”

In a statement, the show’s organisers expressed their gratitude to its main sponsor FBD, saying they looked forward to working with the business again at this year’s show.

“With the recent announcement of lifting restrictions, our plans are well underway with the continuous help of our hardworking committee and volunteers,” they said.

“2022 will see the very best of Irish livestock return to the showing ring and we anticipate very keen competition for a whopping prize fund, along with a range of highly sought-after gold medals and cups to be won on show day.”

Michael Dolan, chairperson of the Tullamore Show Livestock Committee, said: “There is a huge appetite for people to get back into the showing ring, doing what they love best.”

He noted that, during the pandemic, many young people have developed an interest in showing livestock and, therefore, some classes may be adjusted to allow for more young stock and young handlers.

The application process for establishing a trade stand at this year’s show is now open, and can be accessed through the Tullamore Show website.

The Tullamore Show chairperson Joseph Molloy thanked the general public for its “kindness and messages of goodwill” over the last two years.

“The organising committee will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation closely while ensuring that health and safety guidelines are our main priority, and I look forward to seeing everyone on Sunday, August 14, at the Butterfield Estate,” Molloy added.