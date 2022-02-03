Freshly calved cows and heifers are more susceptible to mastitis, due to a weakened immune system after calving.

Mastitis can have a major impact on a cow’s economic performance due to unrealised milk production; treatment costs; increased risk of culling; and discarded milk.

It is commonly caused by bacteria such as Eacherichia coli (E. coli) and Strep uberis.

Strep uberis is the one that spreads more easily during milking, while E. coli is most commonly associated with severe and toxic mastitis.

When trying to avoid and reduce mastitis cases during the spring there are several factors that should be considered.

Clean environment to reduce mastitis

A cow needs to be in a clean and dry environment, particularly when they are housed and milking.

Cubicle beds need to be limed daily to reduce the amount of mastitis-causing pathogens that may be present.

The spring will see cows housed and grazing so it is important that hygiene standards from over the winter are maintained.

It is important that areas such as the collecting yard and exit area from the parlour are kept clean too.

You should also avoid pushing cows through mucky areas, as this may increase the likelihood of an infection.

Nutrition and metabolic disorders

Pre-calving, it is important that cows receive the correct amount of minerals to help to boost their immune system, which will help them to fight off mastitis pathogens.

After calving, it is important that cows are adequately fed, which will once again help to boost their immune system; a cow with a weakened immune system is more likely to develop an infection.

Metabolic disorders such as ketosis and milk fever can increase the risk of developing a case of mastitis.

Body condition score (BCS) should be closely monitored ahead of calving and pre-calving minerals should be offered to cows daily.

If you are spreading minerals on top of silage it should be done twice daily.

Later calving cows should be closely monitored so that they do not become overfat and be in too high of a BCS at calving.

Hygiene

As the new milk-production season begins it is important that you start as you mean to go on, with a high level of hygiene upheld.

Mastitis-causing bacteria can easily be passed from one cow to the next due to poor hygiene practices in the milking parlour.

The parlour should be clean and washed correctly after each milking. You should also start the season with new rubber wear in the parlour.

Wear gloves when milking to avoid passing bacteria from cow to cow and keep the clothing you wear while milking clean.