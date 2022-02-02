As the spring-calving season gets underway and the workload on farms increases, it is important to remember to look after yourself.

In 2021, 20 people lost their lives on Irish farms, and although this is a decrease on 2020 it is still too many.

What is unknown is the number of people that have been injured on Irish farms in the same period.

Most farmers can think of a close call or a time when they continued to work, even when they were in pain.

Unlike most other industries where an injury at work would be of serious concern, in farming it’s often not.

This could be due to an attitude among farmers that it is not important and there is still work to be done.

MSD

Research carried out in 2010 determined that 56% of 600 farmers that participated in a survey suffered from musculoskeletal disorders (MSD).

MSDs are injuries that affect the body’s movement, i.e. of muscles, ligaments, tendons, cartilage, discs and bones.

The most commonly experienced MSDs were back pain (37%) and neck/shoulder pain (25%). Other MSDs experienced in the previous year included knee pain (9%), hand–wrist–elbow pain (9%), ankle/foot pain (9%) and hip pain (8%).

Calving season

The calving season on farms is the most physically demanding time of the year, with a wide range of different jobs taking place.

The risk of injury is increased by the fact that farmers are often completing these jobs while among their stock.

No matter your age or experience, a cow or heifer could easily knock you over or pin you against a wall, leading to an injury.

It is important to think about your own safety before working alongside animals.

You should also avoid lifting stuff that is too heavy, use a calving gate when calving cows and not enter a pen with a freshly calved cow and calf.

Asking for help

The upside of the lockdowns has been that there has been extra help for many, around the farm. But with many people now returning to offices, school and college, this help might be gone.

However, it is important that you do ask for help if you need it, particularly if you are injured.

If you are suffering from back pain or any other injury you should rest and allow the injury to heal.

Continuing to work while injured will only extend the recovery time, or it could lead to a long-lasting injury.

Remember to stay safe this calving season.