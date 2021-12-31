There have been nine farm fatalities in 2021, a decline of more than 50% on last year, when 20 people lost their lives. In the forestry and logging sector, two people were killed in their line of work this year, compared to zero in 2020.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) published its provisional annual statistics for 2021 today (Friday, December31) as it welcomed the lowest level of work-related fatalities since records began.

Despite the significant fall in the number of fatalities on farms, the HSA has reiterated its message that farming remains one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work.

In total, all work-related fatalities declined by 30% to 38 in 2021 – the lowest figure recorded since the HSA was established more than 30 years ago. For the same period in 2020, this figure was 54.

HSA annual statistics – main takeaways

Work-related fatalities declined 30% to 38 fatalities in 2021;

Farming sees a decline of over 50% with nine fatalities recorded in 2021 compared to 20 in 2020;

Construction records a decline of 38% with 10 fatalities in 2021 compared to 16 in 2020;

Two children, both aged 16, tragically killed in work-related incidents;

Loss of control of a vehicle or its attachments (12 fatalities) and falling from a height (10 fatalities) the leading causes of work-related fatalities in 2021;

Cork, Dublin and Wexford record the highest level of fatalities with five in each county;

No fatalities recorded in 2021 in counties Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Monaghan, Roscommon, Waterford and Westmeath.

Commenting on the downward trend, chief inspector with the HSA, Mark Cullen, said:

“It is positive to see such a substantial decline in work-related fatalities in 2021.

“However, our view is that every work-related death is preventable. Christmas this year for the families and friends of these 38 individuals will have been a difficult one and our thoughts are with them.”

Farming – the most dangerous

Farming, he said, continues to be one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work.

“But a 50% decline on the 2020 level of fatalities is encouraging and a sign that the safety message is getting through,” he said.

“Our work in the farming sector will continue and I would urge all farmers not to become complacent and let’s make sure that this time next year we’re discussing even fewer lives lost.”

In relation to the construction sector, a 38% decline in work-related deaths saw 10 people die in 2021. This followed a spike in fatalities in 2020.

“Of course, this is 10 deaths too many and smaller sites and contractors, in particular, need to ensure that worker safety is at the top of the priority list every day.” Incident/trigger/cause of fatality Attack by an animal 1 Body movement (no physical stress) 1 Breakage of material at joints 1 Fall from height 10 Fall, collapse of material – from above 4 Loss of control of animal 3 Loss of control of machine 2 Loss of control of means of transport or handling equipment 12 Other loss of control 1 Other triggers not listed 3 Total 38 Source: HSA

The most common incident causes leading to deaths in workplace settings were loss of control of a vehicle or its attachments, which claimed 12 lives; and falling from a height, which caused the death of 10 people.

Between them, they accounted for well over half of all fatalities – 58% – and if focus is placed on these in 2022, then “many lives will be saved”, the chief HSA inspector said.

While the farming and construction sectors saw significant declines in fatalities in 2021, some sectors experienced an increase, however. Age breakdown 2021 fatalities 0-17 2 18-24 4 25-34 3 35-44 7 45-54 5 55-64 9 65+ 8 Total 38 Source: HSA

The transportation and storage sector recorded an increase from two deaths in 2020 to six in 2021 while the forestry and logging sector saw two deaths occur following none recorded in the previous year. County breakdown 2021 fatalities Carlow 1 Cavan 3 Clare 1 Cork 5 Donegal 2 Dublin 5 Galway 1 Kerry 1 Kildare 2 Kilkenny 0 Laois 1 Leitrim 0 Limerick 2 Longford 0 Louth 0 Mayo 2 Meath 1 Monaghan 0 Offaly 1 Roscommon 0 Sligo 3 Tipperary 1 Waterford 0 Westmeath 0 Wexford 5 Wicklow 1 Total 38 Source: HSA

The data is provisional as of 11:00a.m Thursday, December 30.