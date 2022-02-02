Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has issued an order to his department to stop the border checks of any goods arriving into Northern Ireland from midnight tonight (February 2).

Minister Poots stated that he had received legal advice that he could put a stop to the checks.

Deputy First Minster of Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, called the decision made by Poots a “stunt”.

In a statement on Twitter, she said:

“This stunt is an attempt by the DUP to unlawfully interfere with domestic, and international law.

“DUP fixated on their own priorities, which are clearly at odds with where the wider community is at.

"Health; jobs; housing; cost of living crisis is where the rest of us are focused."

Alliance MLA John Blair has said that Edwin Poots halting border checks at midnight is yet another ‘failed strategy’ from a minister trying to cling on to credibility.

He added: “What Minister Poots seems to have forgotten is that he has a legal obligation to carry out these checks. These wrecking tactics have been countered time and time again by department officials as the DUP make these threats.

“And possibly like most people, I am exhausted by this constant nonsense from the minister – who has tried and failed already in his quest to put party politics ahead of due process in evading his legal responsibilities.

“The DUP’s addiction to disruption is now clear for all to see and enough is enough. Alliance remains committed to delivering for everyone in our community, with today’s focus on directly challenging the climate crisis – as can be seen through our significant re-shaping of the minister’s own bill.

“I have requested an urgent meeting with the Permanent Secretary of DAERA, as all that is currently being achieved is creating more uncertainty at a time when the exact opposite is needed.”