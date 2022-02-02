The call has gone out for submissions of proposals for agri-tourism initiatives with a total of €300,000 available for projects that will enrich local communities and support local economies.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, issued the call today (Wednesday, February 2) for the agri-tourism proposals – which can also include rural food markets – under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Closing date for receipt of applications is 12:00p.m on March 4.

Commenting, the minister said that one of the key actions in Food Vision 2030 is to continue to develop links between local food and tourism offerings.

This would include, he said, support for business development and marketing initiatives to support and promote food and drink visitor attractions including the distillery, brewery and tourism sector.

Advertisement

“Ireland’s agri-food sector is engrained in the fabric of Irish society and is one of the main drivers of our economy, especially in rural and coastal areas,” he said.

“My department is delighted to be in a position to continue to provide support towards the development of agri-food tourism initiatives which will help rural businesses to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve the rural experience.”

As mentioned, almost €300,000 is available for projects supporting agri-food tourism initiatives with the maximum amount payable to any project being €25,000.

Applications should be made via the ‘call for proposals’ application form