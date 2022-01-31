Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is making it clear that the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will deliver for Irish tillage farmers.

Speaking at the recent national tillage conference for 2022, he specifically highlighted the role of straw incorporation and the potential for protein crops as drivers of growth within the crops sector into the future.

The minister explained: “The next CAP will contain several support schemes that will specifically target farmers. These include the Straw Incorporation Measure and the Protein Aid Scheme.

“I introduced the incorporation measure in 2021, and I am very pleased to see that there has been a very strong degree of support for the scheme from applicants.

“Approximately €8 million was paid out to farmers. I am happy to repeat my commitment to the scheme in 2022,” he told the Teagasc conference.

Funding for tillage farmers

According to the minister, the straw incorporation measure is an integral part of CAP, through which a further €50 million can be made available during the period 2023-2027.

The minister further explained: “The Protein Aid Scheme is another form of valuable support for tillage farmers. It is worth around €3 million annually.

“I plan to support the expansion of protein crops by increasing the level of funding available up to €7 million per year.”

But Minister McConalogue also sees the capital investment scheme, tillage Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS), playing an enhanced role within the crops sector during the lifetime of the new CAP.

“There has been a significant level of interest shown in this measure,” he commented.

“To date, my department has paid out over €27 million to approximately 1,500 tillage farmers under the scheme.

“This represents a significant level of investment within the crops sector by my department.”

Tillage research

Minister McConalogue is also very mindful of the need to bring new thinking to bear within the tillage sector on a continuing basis.

He said: “I recognise how important research is and how it can contribute to higher yields, reduced disease and more efficient farming practices.”

Turning to the issue of climate change, the minister confirmed that tillage is recognised very positively in this regard.

The sector is already recognised as having a very low carbon footprint, relative to livestock enterprises, a point that he alluded to.

Minister McConalogue concluded: “The sector has the lowest greenhouse gas [GHG] and ammonia producing profiles within Irish agriculture.

“And it is considered to be well placed in taking advantage of this situation in the time ahead.”