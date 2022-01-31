A further recall has been issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on a batch of The Little Milk Co. Organic Irish Cheddar and a batch of Organic Sheebeg Raw Milk Cheese.

This is the third recall involving the organic Irish cheddar since December 22, 2021, and the second involving the raw milk product since January 21, 2022.

The recall has been made due to elevated levels of histamine, the FSAI has said.

The latest recall relates to 135g-sized product sizes with a best-before date of March 1, 2022.

According to the FSAI, elevated levels of histamine can cause symptoms which are similar to those of an allergic reaction in some people.

The previous recalls from the food safety authority all related to elevated histamine levels also.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the affected products, the FSAI has confirmed.

FSAI enforcement

Meanwhile, 59 enforcement orders were served on food businesses in 2021 the FSAI confirmed earlier this month.

These 59 orders comprised 47 closure orders, two improvement orders, and 10 prohibition orders.

This was an increase of 40% on the 42 enforcement orders issued in 2020, and the increase has been attributed to the reopening of many food businesses in 2021 following long periods of closure in 2020.