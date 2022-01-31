Cranswick a leading UK food producer, announces today that it has acquired the entire issued share capital of Grove Pet Foods Limited.

Grove Pet Foods is a producer of dry dog food for several leading brands under private label relationships alongside its own brands including Vitalin and Alpha Feeds.

The business operates predominantly from a purpose-built freehold facility in Lincolnshire and employs a total workforce of approximately 100.

John Walgate, managing director of Grove Pet Foods, who has a wealth of experience in this attractive category, will remain with and continue to lead the business.

Adam Couch, CEO of Cranswick, commented:

“I am delighted to announce the acquisition of Grove Pet Foods, a well-invested manufacturer of dry pet food supplying leading brands focussed on the specialist pet retail market.

“This acquisition represents a platform for future growth in the attractive UK pet food market and diversification into this complementary category for Cranswick.

“The existing facility has capacity and a footprint for further expansion.

Advertisement

“Grove Pet Foods has built a reputation for high quality products and service that is well aligned with Cranswick.

“The combined business will benefit from vertical integration opportunities within the group and particularly our fresh poultry and pork businesses.

“We look forward to building on this and continuing to invest in the product range, facilities and the team over the years ahead.”