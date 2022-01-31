Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett has urged forest owners to thin broadleaves and conifers early in order to supply energy markets.

The minister was speaking after a recent visit to the forest site of Ivor Clegg outside Portlaoise, Co. Laois, which was organised by the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA).

She noted the “economic and environmental benefits” of thinning trees early.

“On this site, we have a wonderful example of a multi-species forest. The forest owner, through hands-on management, has promoted biodiversity while maximizing the production of high-quality timber.

“The early thinning operations have provided an early financial return in the form of sustainable woodchip fuel and some sawnwood, and at the same time have opened up the forest to allow more light in which brings many benefits,” Minister Hackett added.

According to the minster, forest management practices increase the economic return to the forest owner and enhance the quality of the final timber products produced.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine roundwood production forecast includes an estimated increase in forest bioenergy availability of over one million cubic metres per year over the coming decade, essentially a doubling on current output.

The Wood Fuel Quality Assurance (WFQA) scheme provides an outlet for thinning material for the production of certified renewable wood fuels.

Sean Finan, CEO of IrBEA, said: “This increased availability of biomass material alone could provide heating for up to 90,000 homes and over 600 business or commercial premises.

“These increases could be mediated through a number of measures, such as the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) and, for example, a rolled-out programme of district heating in larger towns and urban centres, which merits consideration,” Finan added.

Ivor Clegg, the owner of the forest Minister Hackett and Finan visited, said: “The advantages to the owner of early thinning using a full-tree method are many. Early income is provided, the forest is opened up and management operations become a lot easier and optimum tree size is achieved faster.”