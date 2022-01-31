The weather in the coming week will be generally changeable and unsettled in overall mild conditions, though it will turn cold for a time later in the week.

There will be a few showers in Ulster and the midlands to start today (Monday, January 31). It will be largely dry elsewhere this morning, with some bright spells developing. It will be generally cloudy with some patchy drizzle.

Light rain or drizzle will mostly affect the north and northwest, especially during this evening. Much of the southern half of the country will see dry weather. Highest temperatures will be 8° to 10° in moderate westerly winds.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy to overcast with some light rain or drizzle, mainly in Ulster. There will be a lot of dry weather elsewhere with just a few spots of drizzle.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 5° to 9°. It will turn breezier, with freshening westerly winds, which will be strong at times near coasts.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, February 1) will be a breezy, dull day with many areas overcast. There will be some patchy drizzle or light rain, especially in the northwest. A lot of other areas will have dry periods. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 12° with fresh to strong westerly winds, windiest in Ulster.

Many areas will have a mostly dry and cloudy night tomorrow, but there will be some patchy drizzle, especially in the north. Westerly winds will ease light to moderate. It will be mild, with lowest temperatures of 7° to 9°.

Wednesday (February 2) will see a decent amount of dry weather to start, with some drizzle in parts. It will be generally cloudy, with occasional brighter periods. Drizzle will turn more persistent in western parts through the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 11° in light to moderate southwest winds.

Some rain and drizzle will spread eastwards to most areas from the west overnight on Wednesday, as southerly winds freshen. There will be dry periods also. Lowest temperatures should be 6° to 8°.

Rain, heavy at times, will move into the northwest during the morning on Thursday (February 3), before spreading southeastwards across the country to all areas during the day. It will become windier and may be squally at times as southwest winds increase fresh to strong and gusty.

Highs on Thursday will be of 9° to 12°, occurring early in the day. Winds will veer westerly later as drier, clearer and colder weather develops in the north and west.

Lingering rain will clear southern areas early on Thursday night as clear spells develop. It will be a cold night, with lows of 0° to +4 °. Scattered showers will feed in from the northwest, some of which may be of hail or sleet, with snow possible on mountains in Ulster. There will be moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Friday (February 4) will be cold and breezy with showers and bright or sunny intervals. There will be some hail or sleet showers in the morning, mainly in Ulster. Showers will ease later in the day as westerly winds ease. Highs are expected to be of 5° to 8°.