Payments of €8 million under the 2021 Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) will be made to approximately 1,800 tillage farmers from today (Wednesday, December 15), it has been confirmed.

SIM is a support measure to encourage tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal and oilseed crops.

In making the announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said the SIM has proven itself to be a “really popular scheme” that offers “crucial income supports to farmers while also being a positive environmental action”.

Almost €8 million will be paid to approximately 1,800 tillage farmers with those payments appearing in bank accounts in the coming days, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Advertisement

Farmers who committed to chopping and incorporating straw from cereal crops (wheat, oats, barley and rye) will receive €250/ha, with oilseeds being paid at €150/ha.

“This new measure was introduced in 2021 to support tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels on their farms. This measure is an important support to contribute to the long-term sustainability of the tillage sector.

“That is why I have secured additional funding for the SIM again in 2022 and I have also proposed that it is included in the next CAP, which will commence in 2023 and I know it will continue to be a success,” said the minister.

According to the DAFM, the Straw Incorporation Measure will help to sequester carbon in tillage soils, thereby reducing GHG emissions. The incorporation of straw will also have positive impact on soil biology and soil workability, which will further improve the environmental sustainability of the tillage sector.