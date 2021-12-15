Certified Irish Angus has embarked on a breed improvement programme with the aim of “improving the environmental and economic sustainability of its 10,000 active farmer members”.

At the group’s Elite Show and sale last Saturday (December 11, 2021), Certified Irish Angus purchased a “top-quality” young bull (Drumcrow Tribesman) from the McKiernan family, who are well-known in breeding circles for their progeny.

The purchase of this bull is a joint venture with Dovea Genetics.

Based on expert physical assessment coupled with Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) genomic evaluations, this Angus bull was chosen as best in class.

It is now planned that producer group will make this bull available through artificial insemination (AI) to all its members, with the aim of improving the quality of the animals they produce.

Increased performance of Angus cattle

It is intended that the use of superior genetics will increase the performance of Certified Irish Angus members’ cattle in terms of shortening the time it takes to reach finishing weight, therefore reducing emissions.

The group said that the introduction of these elite genetics increases the ability of Angus cross cattle to produce beef efficiently from a grass diet without the addition of imported cereal feeding.

This, in turn, drives reduction in emissions from the transport associated with that feed, while increasing the financial sustainability of the farm through a reduction in overall production costs, according to Certified Irish Angus

Breed improvement rogramme

This breed improvement programme will be headed up by Catherine Smyth who joined the beef producer group 12 months ago.

Smyth holds a degree in sustainable agriculture and has a vast experience of cattle breeding through her family’s involvement in livestock breeding for generations.

Offspring from this bull will also be used in the Certified Irish Angus school competition which forms an education aide to students studying agricultural science for Leaving Cert, and provides students with an insight into efficient animal breeding, feeding, processing, and marketing.

Managing Director of Certified Irish Angus, Charles Smith, said, “We are thrilled with the purchase of this bull in partnership with Dovea Genetics.

“Through this partnership we are delighted that we can now bring elite Angus genetics to all our members.

“By making these elite genetics available on a large scale, we intend to drive down emissions from Certified Angus beef production, while at the same time improving the financial sustainability of our family farm members.

“For the consumers of Certified Irish Angus beef, this move provides assurance that the beef they consume and enjoy is produced in a sustainably driven manner,” he concluded.