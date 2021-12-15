The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett has said that changes to the Forestry Act 2014 will increase the planting of native trees.

The Minister of State for land use and biodiversity secured cabinet approval to alter the legislation, which she said will “make it easier to plant small areas of native trees”.

The amendment will remove the requirement for an afforestation licence for areas up to 1ha and allow for increased planting of small areas of riparian woodland.

Hackett said the legislation would align DAFM commitments in the programme for government and the Climate Action Plan.

The minister added that the changes will not undermine the requirement to comply with environmental laws.

Forestry

“These new arrangements will enable my department to further incentivise the planting of native tree species which will contribute to Ireland’s targets, including climate change, biodiversity, habitats and water quality.

“My department will consult with industry stakeholders to ensure that the schemes and measures developed will complement existing tree planting schemes,” Hackett said.

In the wake of the cabinet decision, the minister said that a scheme will be developed following the completion of the strategic environmental assessment and appropriate assessment.

Advertisement

The scheme will include eligibility criteria for applicants to ensure that all tree planting carried out is done in “a legally compliant and sustainable manner”.

Hackett said that consultation on any proposed measure will take place in the coming months with stakeholders across the forestry sector to “ensure that existing tree planting measures are complementary”.

“I am confident that these changes will be particularly important in terms of creating new native woodlands and undisturbed water setbacks.

“The creation of these permanent semi-natural landscape features alongside streams, rivers and lakes will protect and enhance water quality and aquatic habitats into the future,” Hackett said.