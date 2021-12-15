There was a large sale of stock at the weekly cattle sale at Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, on Saturday, December 11, with a total of 856 head of cattle on offer.

According to Carnew Mart yard manager, Eugene Clune, prices “maintained on the previous week and in many cases, were stronger”.

Cows made up a large part of the sale with active bidding both ringside and online from a combination of wholesalers, factory agents and northern buyers leading to a “full clearance”, according to Clune.

The top price in the cow ring on the day went to a heavy 932kg Limousin cow which made €2,560 or €2.75/kg.

Advertisement

Another standout price in the cow sale was for an 870kg heavy Charolais cow that made €2,040 or €2.35/kg. 870kg Charolais cow made €2,040 or €2.35/kg

Friesian cows out of the parlour were a steady trade with €1.10-€1.20/kg much more freely available for the poorer cows, while the stronger cows were very lively throughout, according to the Carnew Mart yard manager.

Top prices from the cow sale:

932kg Limousin (LM) – €2,560 or €2.75/kg;

870kg Charolais (CH) – €2,040 or €2.35/kg;

842kg LM – €1,880 or €2.23/kg;

778kg LMX – €1,830 or €2.35/kg;

722kg LM – €1,610 or €2.23/kg;

572kg Friesian (FR) – €1,150 or €2.01/kg;

726kg FR – €1,170 or €1.61/kg;

678kg FR – €1,080 or €1.59/kg;

836kg FR – €1,430 or €1.71/kg.

Top prices from the heifer sale:

612kg LMX – €1,470 or €2.40/kg;

606kg (Saler cross) SAX – €1,410 or €2.33/kg;

512kg LMX – €1,220 or €2.38/kg;

580kg LMX – €1,310 or €2.26/kg;

490kg LMX – €1,150 or €2.35/kg;

364kg CHX – €770 or €2.11/kg.

Top prices from the bullock sale:

878kg CHX – €2,120 or €2.41/kg;

758kg CHX – €1,920 or €2.53/kg;

780kg CHX – €1,880 or €2.41/kg;

744kg LMX – €1,860 or €2.50/kg;

541kg LMX – €1,250 or €2.31/kg;

428kg Simmental (SIM) – €1,070 or €2.50/kg.

Sucklers at Carnew Mart

Saturday’s sale at Carnew Mart also included a special entry of sucklers with spring-calving cows due to Limousin and Angus bulls.

Cows in the sale sold from between €1,320 and €1,600, while cows with calves at foot sold in general from €1,380 to €1,850 with one exceptional Limousin team selling to €2,550.