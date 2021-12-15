Heifer mastitis can be an issue on some farms, with heifers calving down with mastitis or a case developing early in lactation.

The housed period is well underway on farms with cows and in-calf heifers settling into their winter accommodation.

Preventing mastitis cases during the dry period is important, with cubicles on most farms limed and scraped daily as a preventative measure.

Lime increases the pH of the cubicle bed surface which kills the bacteria that may be present.

Heifer mastitis

The risk of a heifer picking up mastitis during the housed period is higher compared to a cow, for several reasons.

Along with having significant effects on udder health and lifetime milk yield, there is also an associated culling risk – particularly in cases involving major pathogens.

The lead up to calving is completely new to heifers, which can increase their stress levels. There is very little that can be done about this other than avoid having negative interactions with heifers during this time.

Secondly heifers do not have the added protection that a cow has with a teat sealer, this means a heifer housed in unhygienic conditions may be at an increased risk of mastitis.

Because of this, extra attention needs to be paid to heifers during the housed period to ensure mastitis is not an issue.

Controls

It has taken nearly three years to get a heifer to the point of going through the parlour, a case of mastitis at this early stage in her milk production should be avoided.

Cubicles should be scraped and dusted with lime daily, you should also ensure there is enough cubicle beds for all the animals.

There should be at least one cubicle/animal, ideally there should be extra cubicle space (about 10%).

Overcrowding may lead to heifers lying in passageway and or having issue with lameness.

Keep in the in-calf heifers apart from the milking cows until after they have calved – this will prevent bulling.