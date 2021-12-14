Tributes have been paid following the sad passing of Co. Cavan-based cattle breeder Frank McKiernan.

The late Frank McKiernan of Lacken Lower, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan, was a well-known and respected farmer and cattle breeder both in the local community and among cattle breeders across the country.

Frank McKiernan was a long-established breeder and produced many well-known bulls and heifers from his renowned Drumcrow Herd. The late Frank McKiernan. Image: RIP.ie

His obituary on RIP.ie reads: “The death has occurred of Frank McKiernan,

Lacken Lower, Ballinagh, Cavan. Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, following a very short illness, surrounded by his heartbroken family.

“Beloved husband and best friend of Margaret and loving and devoted father of Shane, Éirinn, Áine, Eimear, Eadaoin, Muire, Nevan and his beautiful little Grace (deceased).

“He will be sadly missed by his brothers Fr. Tom, Sean, Eamon, Kevin, Pat and Declan, his adored grandchildren Ódhran, Shannah, Caolá, Ashton, Frank, Freya, Mai, Rian, Bobby-Ray and Rhys, his daughter in law, Linda, Nevan’s fiancé Vanessa, his sons in law Ray, Dara, Gillen and Finbar, Uncle Fr. John Clarke, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends.”

Some of the tributes on RIP.ie read: “Sincere sympathy to Shane, Nevan and all the McKiernan family on the passing of Frank. He will be sadly missed by breeders in the Angus society. It was fitting that his bull achieved championship [honours] and a top price at last Saturday’s sale. He was always at the top when it came to breeding his beloved Angus cattle. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Another tribute stated: “Frank’s knowledge, advice and friendship will be greatly missed by all his friends in the Irish Angus Cattle Society. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís.”