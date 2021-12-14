The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have arrested three males in a cross-border incident relating to a stolen tractor that is believed to have been involved in a number of hit-and-run collisions.

The three males, aged 16, 18 and 19, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, December 14 on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and dangerous driving, according to the PSNI.This followed a report made to an An Garda Síochána just after 3.30a.m that a tractor had been stolen from Co. Monaghan.

In a statement, the PSNI said:

“It is believed the tractor was involved in several hit-and-run collisions before ending up in Armagh. It is here, on the Tivnacree Road that officers detailed the three males.”

As of this morning (Tuesday, December 14), all three remained in custody, according to the PSNI.

As their investigations continue, the PSNI are asking anyone with information to contact them (on 101) quoting reference number 150 of 14/12/21.