Gardaí have said that no arrests have been made yet as part of investigations into a series of fires at farm properties in the Kilkenny area recently.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that they are investigating three separate incidents of criminal damage by fire at farm properties in Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

The fires occurred on October 31, November 5 and December 8, 2021.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that while the investigations into all three incidents are continuing, no arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation these incidents to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000.

Rural crime at farm properties

In other news relating to rural crime, a Kildare farmer is recovering from injuries he received while confronting three intruders in his yard.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, December 3, on a farm near Athy.

It is understood that the farmer heard a noise in the yard at Ballytore Hill and when he went outside he discovered three intruders in sheds at the rear of the property.

During the confrontation, the farmer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was later taken to hospital.

It is believed that the farmer is making a full recovery.

An Garda Síochána has said that officers in Athy are investigating the incident. Gardaí added that the intruders are believed to have left the scene in a car.

No arrests have yet been made, but Gardaí said their enquiries are ongoing into the burglary.