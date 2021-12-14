Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for fog for the entire country this morning (Tuesday, December, 14).

The national forecaster issued the alert at 5:35a.m; it will remain valid until 9:00a.m this morning:

Fog developing in some areas with reduced visibility leading to difficult travel conditions.

Road users are being advised to use their fog lights where they are needed, but to remember to switch them off afterwards.

Weather warning

The national forecaster has also issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for gale force winds in some coastal areas of the country.

Southwest winds will reach gale force 8 at times this morning (Tuesday, December, 14) on Irish coastal waters from Rossan Point to Bloody Foreland to Malin Head.

The warning, which was also issued earlier today, is valid until 11:00a.m this morning.

Met Éireann has said that as fog and frost clears this morning winds will increase.

Advertisement

It will be a dry day with a mixture of sunny spells and cloudy conditions in most areas.

However, the national forecaster said that patchy light rain or drizzle will develop at times mostly along northwest and southern coasts.

Temperatures today will reach highs of 6° to 10°, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tonight’s weather

Met Éireann said that conditions overnight will be generally cloudy with light patchy rain or drizzle moving into the northwest; southwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh .

Elsewhere, the weather will stay mostly dry tonight with some clear spells to be expected in the south of the country.

Lowest temperatures tonight will fall to 5° to 9° generally.

Met Éireann said where clear spells develop and winds become slack away from southern and eastern coasts, the temperatures will drop to 1° to 4°; this will bring a risk of some localised frost and fog.