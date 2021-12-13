Weather conditions are set to be generally settled this week, due to high pressure building from the south east, Met Éireann has said.

Today (Monday, December, 13) will see a lot of dry weather across much of the country with some sunny intervals.

The national forecaster said that cloudy conditions will remain in the south and southeast, with some patches of rain and drizzle.

The northwest could also have a few isolated showers.

Temperatures today will reach highs of between 5° to 9°C, with light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Weather tonight

The national forecaster said it will be dry tonight in many areas with good clear spells.

Overnight temperatures will fall back to -1° to 4°C, with some frost in places.

During the night, Met Éireann said that cloud will push in from the northwest, which will result in some patchy drizzle towards dawn.

In the northwest, southwesterly winds will strengthen, but for the rest of the country winds will remain light, this will allow for some mist and fog patches to form.

Conditions for the week ahead

Tomorrow, Tuesday (December, 14), it will be cloudy for a lot of Ulster and Connacht with some rain and drizzle at times; southwest winds will be moderate to fresh.

In Munster and Leinster, it will stay dry with some sunny spells and light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Temperatures will reach highs of 8° to 11°C.

On Tuesday night, it will stay generally dry but light or patchy rain or drizzle will push into the northwest with fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

There will be some clear spells in the south.



Lowest temperatures of 7° to 10°C in the north and west, but it will be colder in the south and east with lows of 4° to 6°C.

On Wednesday (December, 15), cloudy conditions will continue with the northern half of the country set to expect rain.

Met Éireann said that it will be drier in the south with sunny intervals and there may be a chance of some patchy drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 9° to 11°C in mostly moderate southwest winds.

Wednesday night will see rain and drizzle die out in the northern part of the country and winds will fall light.

Elsewhere, clear skies and light winds will see some mist or fog patches.

Lowest temperatures of 6° to 9°C

Outlook

On Thursday (December, 16), conditions will be cloudy, but it will be a generally dry and calm day.

Highest temperatures of 8° to 10 °C are expected with mostly light southerly breezes.

Met Éireann is currently forecasting that the coming weekend will be largely cloudy but mainly dry.

It said that some light rain or drizzle is possible, southerly winds will be generally light with temperatures staying in the high single figures.