Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for seven counties for today (Sunday, December 12).

In Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, southerly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h with stronger winds expected along coasts and on higher ground.

Some fallen trees and power outages are possible and the wind warning will take effect at 3:00p.m today and will remain in place until 11:00p.m.

Further Status Yellow wind warning

The Status Yellow wind warning also applies to counties Clare and Kerry and while it will come into effect at 3:00p.m today, it will be lifted a little earlier than other counties at 8:00p.m today.

Southerly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h in Clare abd Kerry with gusts of 90-100km/h.

Some fallen trees and power outages are also possible in these counties.

Weather forecast

In general terms, it will be very windy this afternoon with sunny spells and scattered outbreaks of rain.

Fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, reaching near gale to gale force for a time this afternoon and evening in western and northwestern coastal counties with some severe gusts possible.

Highest temperatures will range from 11° to 13°C.

Becoming dry with good clear spells tonight as winds ease, however there may be a stray shower or two around in the northwest.

Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 1° to 4° with the chance of some frost and patchy mist developing locally by morning, as winds become light and variable.

Most places will stay dry tomorrow (Monday, December 13) with good sunny spells in most parts, however it will remain cloudier in the southeast where there may also be a few spots of rain or drizzle at times.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 5° to 9° in light southwesterly or variable breezes.