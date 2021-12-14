The sheep trade is holding steady, with no movement in prices to report for lambs at the start of this week.

Factories were once again staying quiet this week, with no meat processing plant offering an official quote for lambs.

Despite no quotes for lambs on the table, factories are still paying to the same levels as last week.

Lambs are generally moving at prices ranging from €7.10-7.35/kg, with those operating at the higher end of the market, securing returns anywhere from €7.35/kg up to €7.50/kg.

There is also no movement to report in the ewe trade. The only quote for ewes was from Kildare Chilling of €3.20/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

Top prices for ewes continue to range from €3.20-3.50/kg.

‘Lamb prices steady’

Speaking to Agriland about the sheep trade at present, Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said: “The trade is holding steady with lamb prices holding to last week’s levels.

“Lamb prices at the top end of the market continue to range from €7.35-7.50/kg.

“Demand remains strong and so farmers should continue to sell hard in what is a very positive market.”

Quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: No quote;

ICM: No quote;

Kepak Athleague: No quote;

Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: