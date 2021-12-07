The sheep trade is starting the week on a strong note, with lamb prices in cases stronger by up to 10c/kg but generally holding on last week’s levels.

Similar to the past few weeks, prices for lambs are starting at a base of €7.00/kg.

However, deals for lambs are being struck generally anywhere between €7.10/kg and €7.40/kg with higher deals of up to €7.45-7.50/kg also being secured reportedly, although to a lesser extent.

Once again the majority of factories remained very quiet with only Kildare Chilling supplying an official quote for lambs on Monday of €7.10/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

Moreover, quotes were hard to come by for ewes, with deals for ewes at the top end of the market ranging from €3.30-3.50/kg.

Advertisement

Mart sales yesterday (Monday, November 6) reported a solid trade, similar to what was seen last week, for finished lambs with factory agents continuing to show a strong appetite for fit lambs.

‘Market conditions strong as supplies remain tight’

Market conditions are strong, as supplies here and in the UK and the EU are limited and farmers should sell hard while moving lambs as they become fit to maximise returns, the Irish Farmers Association’s (IFA) sheep chair has said.

Sean Dennehy said that lamb prices have moved on another 10c/kg this week, with prices now reaching as high as €7.50/kg as factories struggle to fill orders for Christmas.

He added: “Prices have moved on another 10c/kg to €7.50/kg with higher deals for groups and larger lots, with weights of 23kg also available.

“Factory agents are also very active at the marts, where prices have recovered strongly, rising by up to €5/head, providing a real alternative outlet for farmers unable to secure the higher prices from factories.”

Quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: 710c/kg + 10c/kg;

ICM: No quote;

Kepak Athleague: No quote;

Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: