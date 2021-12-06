The Status Red weather warning issued by Met Éireann for Cork and Kerry in advance of Storm Barra has resulted in the cancellation of a cattle sale.

Corrin Mart was due to hold a cattle and calf sale tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7).

However, to protect the health and safety of staff and customers, the directors of the mart said they have taken the decision to cancel the sale.

In a post on Twitter, Corrin Mart apologised for the inconvenience caused to sellers and buyers, but added “better be safe than sorry“.

The mart urged everyone to stay at home and stay safe for the duration of the Status Red weather warning. Status RED storm warning for Cork Tuesday 7th Dec. In the interest of the H&S of all our customers & staff, we have CANCELLED our weekly sale at Corrin for Tuesday 7th. Apologies for inconvenience caused but better be safe than sorry. Stay home & stay safe. Retweets appreciated.— Cork Co-op Marts Ltd (@CorkMarts) December 6, 2021

A spokesperson for Corrin Mart said anyone with any questions can contact the mart office on Wednesday (December, 8).

A machinery sale taking place on Thursday (December, 9) is currently set to proceed as scheduled.

Kerry sale cancelled

Meanwhile, Iveragh Mart has also announced that its sale penciled in for tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7) is cancelled due to the Red Weather Alert.

Mike Kissane, who manages the facility in Caherciveen, told Agriland that it would be too dangerous to run the general cattle and weanling sale, given the forecast.

The sale was supposed to be the final event of the year at Iveragh Mart, but it has now been rescheduled to next Tuesday (December, 14).

Anyone with any questions can contact the mart directly on 066 9472195.

Storm Barra

Met Éireann upgraded its wind warning to a Status Red alert for Cork, Kerry and Clare earlier this afternoon.

The warning for Cork and Kerry will be valid from 6:00a.m until 9:00p.m on Tuesday (December, 7).

Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Meanwhile, it was announced this afternoon that a Status Red wind warning will come into effect in Clare from 4:00p.m on Tuesday (December, 7) and will be valid until 1:00a.m on Wednesday (December, 8)

Northwesterly winds will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.

The national forecaster said: “Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely.”

Meanwhile, a Status Red storm warning has been issued for coastal regions.

Southwesterly winds, veering west to northwest will reach violent storm force 11 on Irish coastal waters from Roche’s Point to Valentia to Erris Head.

Orange and Yellow warnings

When the Status Red warning lifts, Cork, Kerry and Clare will revert to a Status Orange alert until 6:00a.m Wednesday morning, pending any further update from Met Éireann.

A Status Orange warning for wind will be in place for counties Limerick, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Mayo from 6:00a.m on Tuesday (December, 7) until 6:00a.m on Wednesday (December, 8).

From 8:00a.m to 1:00p.m on Tuesday (December, 7), an Orange wind alert will be in place for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and east Meath.

In these counties, southeasterly winds (veering northwesterly in the west and southeast of the country) will reach mean speeds of 65-80km/h, with severe or damaging gusts of 100-130km/h, with localised stronger winds likely (and severe gusts on western and southeastern coasts).

As for that Status Yellow warning for wind and rain, that takes effect in all counties from 2:00a.m tomorrow, and will remain in place for almost 48 hours, until 6:00p.m on Wednesday.