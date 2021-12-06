Storm Barra which is on a trajectory towards Ireland has already caused the cancellation of marts and other events in the south west of the country tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7), but has now also impacted the planned election of the board of Kerry Co-op.

Elections were scheduled to take place in Tralee tomorrow for the positions of chair and vice-chair on the board.

Mundy Hayes, who has held the role of chair of Kerry Co-op since 2016, recently announced that he has decided to step down at the December board meeting.

“After five years at the helm, leading the board of the co-op in what has been a hugely challenging period, I feel now is the right and appropriate time for change and a fresh perspective,” Hayes told Agriland.

However the election of the board has now been postponed until Tuesday, December 14 as a result of a Status Red weather warning for Kerry and Cork, due to Storm Barra.

Election

The election of 20 directors of the board concluded last Wednesday (December 1) and some new faces have made it to the top table.

The Kerry Co-op board members for 2021/2022 are:

Mundy Hayes;

John O’Sullivan;

Shane Wall;

John Fitzmaurice;

Martin Griffin;

John O’Connor;

Conor Creedon;

Patrick Hanafin;

Patrick Rohan;

Denis Carroll;

Eoghan McCarthy;

John Casey;

Jim McInerney;

Pat O’Donoghue;

James Tangney;

Fiachra Liston;

Seamus Crawford;

Victor Gardiner;

Denis Donovan;

James O’Keeffe.

Last year, the number of directors on the Kerry Co-op board stood at 21. In the coming 12 months, it will reduce further to 19, following rule changes.

The contenders?

Denis Carroll and James Tangney are both expected to throw their hats into the ring for the top job at the meeting, which begins at 11:00a.m tomorrow.

Carroll has held a seat on the board for three years and was on the advisory committee for 24 years.

Tangney was elected to the board of directors last year.

There is no deadline ahead of the meeting by which candidates must declare their intention to contest for the position.

According to a statement, outgoing chair, Mundy Hayes said he is intending to remain “an active director of the board for the coming 12 months”.

He has said he will be available to his successor “to ensure a smooth transition”.

Storm Barra weather warnings

Met Éireann upgraded its wind warning to a Status Red alert for Cork, Kerry and Clare earlier this afternoon.

The warning for Cork and Kerry will be valid from 6:00a.m until 9:00p.m on Tuesday (December, 7).

Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Meanwhile, it was announced this afternoon that a Status Red wind warning will come into effect in Clare from 4:00p.m on Tuesday (December, 7) and will be valid until 1:00a.m on Wednesday (December, 8)

Northwesterly winds will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.