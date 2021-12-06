A number of livestock marts, all of which are in counties with a Status Red weather warning in place have cancelled scheduled sales due to take place tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7).

These counties with a Status Red weather warning due to Storm Barra include Clare, Cork and and Kerry – with the rest of the country receiving Status Yellow and Orange warnings.

Earlier this evening, Corrin Mart, part of Cork Co-op Marts, took to it’s Facebook page to say that it has cancelled tomorrow’s cattle sale.

It has been joined in cancelling its sale by a number of other marts’ on their social media pages who all had the same message that: “Due to a Status Red weather warning in place we have taken the decision to cancel tomorrow’s sale. The safety of our staff and customers is the main priority. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The marts to have cancelled scheduled sales tomorrow include:

Corrin Mart;

Kanturk Livestock Mart;

Ennis Mart (Clare Marts);

Mid-Kerry Co-op mart;

Iveragh Co-op Mart.

Storm Barra

A rare Status Red Weather Warning for wind has been issued by Met Éireann for three counties as Storm Barra approaches Ireland.

The warning has been issued for counties Clare, Cork and Kerry. It will come into effect at 6:00a.m tomorrow morning (Tuesday, December 7) – the same time as Status Orange and Yellow Warnings take effect in the rest of the country – and will remain in place until 9:00p.m tomorrow night.

Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h in these counties, with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.