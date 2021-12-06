The Belgian Beltex Breeders’ Sheep Society held its in-lamb show and sale at Tullamore Mart last Wednesday, December 1.

According to the society’s Thomas Clarke, the sale continued the great demand for Beltex sheep and capped off what has been a great year for the society, as the breed continues to grow from strength to strength.

Speaking to Agriland, Clarke said: “The sale included consignments of stock from the top breeders in the country with bloodlines from the best the breed has to offer.”

Judge Paul Slevin awarded the Overall Champion to Brian Mathews’ first prized shearling ewe, Quarrymount Fabulous.

This sheep, sired by Stonedge Captain Fantastic, and scanned carrying a single to Carrigans Lower Denzel, later sold for €1,550 to a buyer from Tinney, Co. Donegal.

Reserve Champion on the day was second placed shearling ewe Cloneycavan Fanny Brown by Hugh and Stephanie O’Connor – sired by Tercrosset Blaze.

Hugh and Stephanie O’Connor’s Cloneycavan flock also had success in the aged ewe category with Cloneycavan Esther taking first prize, sired by Cloneycavan Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

This sheep later sold for €1,360 to new breeder Amy Ryan, Co. Mayo. Lot 58, Brian Mathews’ Quarrymount Galway Girl was crowned Champion ewe lamb.

Advertisement

The Ballinakill Full House-sired lamb sold to TJ Gormley, Co. Galway for €700.

The sale that followed saw a phenomenal clearance of the females forward selling to a top price of €2,000 and an average of €689, which is an “increase on last year’s sale average and also believed to be a record average at an official Irish Belgian Beltex Breeders Society Sale in Ireland”.

The sale was topped by Lot 49 Sheephaven Dorothy who sold for €2,000, bred by Declan Robinson selling to Liam Havlin Co. Donegal. The sale topper was sired by Kinglesdores Apollo who was Carlisle Champion in 2015.

Robinson’s Sheephaven flock also featured sheep selling to €1,750 and down to €1,000 respectively. His eight sheep averaged €1,042.

Other notable sale prices included Michael Lynch’s Castlemeadow Fannie who fetched €800 and was purchased by Tom Feehan, from Co. Mayo.

Lots 13 and 14 from John and Dudley Maher’s Ballinakill flock sold to €840 and €880.

Clarke added: “The sale featured a number of buyers that are new breeders, this was another highlight of the Beltex society this year.