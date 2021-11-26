Last Saturday, November 20, Zwartbles Eíre hosted its first ever regional sale of pedigree Zwartbles.

Giving a rundown of the trade to Agriland , the secretary of the group, Mary Jo Comer, said: “Tullow Mart in Co. Carlow welcomed us and it was a huge success with a 96% clearance on the day.

“First into the ring were the in-lamb ewes which were in great demand with all lots finding new homes.

“Hitting the top rice of €1,160 was from the Glascarrick Flock in Co. Cavan and we wish good luck to her new owner Ryan Conway, from Ferns, Co. Wexford.

“Next up in the ring came the ewe lambs which were a flying trade with brisk bidding online and ringside.

“The top price ewe lamb came from Clashflock Zwartbles and well done to Michael Gilmore, Corrandulla, Co. Galway on his €1,260 purchase.

“There were only two pedigree ram lambs for sale on the day and they too found new homes at an average price of €400.

Average and top prices:

In-lamb ewes: Average price €758; Top price €1,160;

Ewe lambs: Average price €358; Top price: €1,260;

Ram lambs: Average price €400.

“Zwartbles Eíre National Sheep Society would like to thank all bidders both ringside and online.

“Many thanks to Tullow Mart for their space, time and assistance and we look forward to future sales.

“We welcome Auctus [animal nutrition] on board in our promotion of the Zwartbles breed and we thank them for their financial support and for sponsoring a prize for each class on the day.

“Finally, but by no means least, we wish our members and their flocks a great future and may all their problems be ‘little ones’. We as a committee are here for them whenever they need us and we invite others to join our ever growing group.”