The autumn dairy sales have seen the demand for high quality stock continue from the spring sales and even 2020 dairy sales.

Agriland spoke with Michael Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions to garner some insight into the trade at Taaffe Auctions’ recent sales.

Carnaross

Starting with Carnaross dairy sale which took place on November 10, at Carnaross mart, Michael stated: “A large entry met a very brisk trade with two calved heifers selling over 3,000gns.

“Selling at 3,050gns was Lot 11 Radrum Rager Red Vera from George Allister Co. Monaghan. This heifer sired by Ri-Val-Re Rager Red was calved four weeks ago giving 37L and sold to a Co. Down farmer.

“Next at 3,000gns was for Lot 51 Evergrange Ginger P from Mervyn Eager Co. Dublin. This daughter of Mr Blondin Powerful was calved three weeks ago, giving 33L and sold to a Co. Galway farmer.

Commenting further, Michael stated: “Prices for freshly calved heifers/cows ranged on the day from 1,320gns to 3,050gns.

“The sale also included four springing heifers due in November and December which sold from 1,460gns to 1,740gns.”

Dungannon

Dungannon dairy sale took place on November 18. Commenting on the sale Michael Taaffe stated: “The trade again was very fast at Dungannon’s November sale with prices ranging from 1,400gns to 3,200gns.

“The 3,000gns mark was achieved on four occasions with the top price and three of the four 3,000gns sellers going to animals from William Graham’s Drumard and Drumgoon herds.

“Top price of 3,200gns went to Lot 102 Drumard Skywalker Holly. This heifer was calved four weeks ago, giving 37L and sired by Bomaz Skywalker.

“Mr. Graham had two further calved heifers sell at 3,160gns Lots 89 and 95.”

Michael continued: “Overall average was in line with the October Sale.” Image source: Taaffe Auctions

Harmonyhill

The most recent of the Taaffe Auctions autumn dairy sales was of the Harmonyhill herd reduction sale, which took place at Dunngannon Mart on November 23.

Commenting on the sale, Michael stated: “Dungannon Mart was the venue for a major herd reduction sale from Tom and Robin Morrow’s (Newtownards) Harmonyhill herd.

“There was 100 freshly calved heifers and young cows presented for sale, with the herd averaging 8,000kg at 4.11%fat and 3.29% protein.

“Top price went to Lot 54 Harmonyhill Piston Flora at 2,600gns. This freshly calved heifer sold giving 30L and was purchased by a Co. Fermanagh farmer.

“The same farmer also claimed the second highest seller at 2,440gns Lot 22 a fresh fifth calver, Harmonyhill Classic Lavender 2 (EX), a daughter of Laurelhill Classic sold milking 40L.” Image source: Taaffe Auctions

Concluding Michael stated: “The next sale takes place at Carnaross Mart on December 8 and has an entry of 154 head, which includes 112 freshly calved heifers and cows.

“Also on the day there will be the sale of a pure breed none registered (PBNR) milking herd of 35 high economic breeding index (EBI) cows and seven springing heifers for Anthony Leonard, Togher, Co. Louth.”