Tullow Mart played host to the retirement dairy sale of Robert Hatton this week (Wednesday, November 24), with online buyers very active at the sale.

Robert is retiring from dairy farming and had made the decision to sell his 50 cows along with 20 maiden heifers.

Prior to the sale, the herd was achieving an average production of 20.8kg of milk at 4.05% fat and 3.75% protein, with an average of 1.62kg of milk solids.

The 50 cows were a British Friesian-cross Holstein Friesian-type cow, which were all scanned in-calf and are due from February to April.

The cows came from an exceptionally good herd which was fully vaccinated for letpo, IBR and Salmonella.

Tullow Mart sale insights

After Wednesday’s sale, Agriland spoke with Eric Driver, Tullow Mart manager, to garner some insight into the dairy sale.

Eric stated: “Wednesday’s sale was met with a lively trade and achieved a full clearance on the day.

“The prevalence of online dairy sales has to be recognised with the number of customers ringside small, compared to the online buyers.

“The first lactation cows sold from €1,400 to a top price of €1,650, with the majority selling for between €1,400 and €1,520.

“Second and third lactation cows, which showed great potential producing over 10,000 gallons, sold from €1,100 up €1,420, with the majority selling between €1,140 and €1,280.

“With older cows selling from €900 to a top call of €1,200,” Eric added.

Moving to the heifers, Eric said: “The maiden heifers then came into the ring and were met with a strong winter milk trade, they weren’t for everyone being so forward in weight.

“There was a lot of farmers going home disappointed that they were not in-calf, due to an infertile bull.

“They were a beautiful group of heifers and it was a crying shame that they were not in-calf – they sold from €780 to €900.

“The majority of these heifer have gone straight onto farms for breeding in winter milk operations.”

Concluding Eric noted: “This was the last dairy sale of the year at Tullow Mart with dairy sales returning in January ahead of the spring-calving season.”