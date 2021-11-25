A deal is expected to be struck, imminently, that will see Northern Ireland company, Fane Valley, purchase a stake in Irish feed, grain and agronomy company, Drummonds.

A source has told Agriland that negotiations are near completion on a deal that would see the Northern Ireland agricultural and food-processing business gain a foothold in the Irish market for the first time.

Additionally, on Monday November 8, 2021, a company called Fane Valley (Ireland) Limited, with a Dublin address, was set up.

Fane Valley

Within its agricultural division, Fane Valley operates three animal-feed mills and 17 retail stores.

Its food division is involved in meat processing, porridge oats and breakfast cereals, as well as a specialist duck production and processing enterprise.

Earlier this year, it announced plans to construct a new food-processing facility in Co. Armagh. These plans included a new mill to support the firm’s White’s Oats porridge brand.

In mid-2021, the company announced that ABP would acquire the remaining 50% of its red-meat business.

This included Linden Foods in Northern Ireland, and Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats businesses in the Republic of Ireland.

These businesses operated as an ABP/Fane Valley joint venture for five years.

Back in July 2019, Fane Valley confirmed that it had reached agreement with Donegal Investment Group plc to acquire Robert Smyth & Sons Limited, trading as Smyths Daleside Animal Feeds.

Drummonds

Drummond’s is involved in the purchase and marketing of a wide range of grain types and, in volume terms, is among the largest companies purchasing native grain direct from Irish farmers, according to the company.

It also:

Purchases in excess of 100,000t of native grain, oilseeds and pulses each year;

Produces ruminant (beef, dairy, sheep) feeds at its Bord Bia- and Universal Feed Assurance Scheme-accredited feed mill in Navan;

It is one of the country’s top seed assemblers, importers and distributers of a wide range of agricultural and amenity seeds;

Has an agronomy service that covers all aspects of Irish farming – tillage, vegetables, grassland.

The company operates through a network of branches across north Leinster, which act as grain intake and assembly points.