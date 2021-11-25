Arla Foods has unveiled what it describes as “revolutionary” technology that allows the company to separate milk into different protein components.

The patented method, called milk fractionation was developed by Arla Foods Ingredients (AFI).

Fractionation

The separation of milk’s different proteins from whey, previously relied on cheese-making, as whey is a biproduct of this process.

The development of fractionation allows AFI to bypass this process, which means bigger potential of the raw material pool.

It also creates protein streams in a unique and fully controlled process with significantly reduced processing steps, and a much more gentle processing of the milk.

Arla Foods

AFI believes that this scientific breakthrough will enable scientists, nutritionists and health professionals to create the next generation dairy products, through the selection of specific pure milk proteins.

This will allow the development of specialised nutrient-specific foods, which AFI believes opens up new opportunities for infant formula and sports products.

This will also catering to other vulnerable groups such as the elderly and people with medical nutrition needs, according to the company.

Commenting on the breakthrough, Henrik Andersen, CEO of Arla Foods Ingredients, said: “The method has been several years in development and I’m delighted to see what was once a vision become a commercial reality with the power to completely revolutionise targeted nutrition for vulnerable groups.

“As science-based innovators, we are driven to invent and reinvent our processes to ensure we have the best possible products available and continue to lead the way in whey.”

AFI is currently using the process for infrant formula in Videbaek, Denmark to fulfill a growing demand for organic infant formula. Arla believes that is market will increase by 14.1% in the next two years.

AFI expects to launch its first organic private label infant formula solutions based on the technology during 2022.

“Traditional cheese-making demands significant quantities of organic milk to produce the volumes of whey we require to meet demand, and now we’re not reliant on this, we can significantly increase production,” Andersen added.

“At the same time, offer parents and guardians greater clarity of the provenance of the organic infant milk formula, because just a few Arla farms supply the milk to our factory in Videbaek,” he concluded.